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BITE HORROR

Kayaker Rushed to Hospital After Horror Double Shark Attack

The shark latched onto the man, let go, then came back for more.

MALIBU, CA - OCTOBER 08: An aerial view of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

By Leigh Kimmins

An offshore fishing trip turned into a bloody ordeal when an angler caught a shark off the Southern California coast, only to be mauled twice during a frantic struggle. Emergency responders received an urgent distress call around 8:32 a.m. on Sunday regarding a bite or sting near the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Local fire authorities originally labeled the incident a shark attack before walking back the framing to describe it as a fishing accident. The kayaker was floating about half a mile off Paradise Cove when he hooked the creature. When he attempted to unhook and release it, the predator bit him, causing him to fall into the ocean. “The shark bit him, he let the shark go, and then the shark came back and knocked him off the boat and attacked him again and bit his leg again,” lifeguard Alex Buford told NBC4. Rescuers transported the victim to a regional hospital, though his exact medical condition remains undisclosed. Local beaches remained open following the encounter. Sightings along the coast have surged lately, after a hammerhead was spotted off the Malibu pier in August and a giant whale shark was seen swimming near Santa Barbara Island. It’s unclear what type of shark bit the kayaker.

Read it at ABC7

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