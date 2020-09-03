CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Jacob Blake Called in From Hospital to ‘Engaging’ Meeting With Biden: Attorney
‘A SENSE OF HUMANITY’
Read it at Twitter/Ben Crump
Kenosha shooting victim Jacob Blake called in from his hospital bed for an “engaging” 90-minute meeting with presidential candidate Joe Biden, his wife, Jill, and members of Blake’s family, according family attorney, Ben Crump, who was on the call. “The family was grateful for the meeting and was very impressed that the Bidens were so engaged and willing to really listen,” Crump wrote in a statement. The conversation included police brutality, Biden’s plans for change, and the impact of having a Black woman potentially be VP. “It was very obvious that Vice President Biden cared, as he extended to Jacob Jr. a sense of humanity, treating him as a person worthy of consideration and prayer,” Crump wrote.