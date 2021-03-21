Kentucky Mom Charged With Murder After Toddler’s Fentanyl OD
TRAGEDY
A Kentucky mother is facing murder charges after her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl he found in her purse, according to the Associated Press and FOX 8. Lauren Ashley Baker of Covington, KY told investigators that she “took a shot” of fentanyl herself on Thursday, then laid down for a nap with the boy. But when she woke up, the toddler was on the floor, not breathing. A police report obtained by the Associated Press reportedly says the child found the drug in Baker’s purse.
In addition to homicide, Baker was also charged with importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance. Although Fentanyl can be very dangerous if ingested outside of a medical setting, experts say the risk of overdose from simply touching the drug—as some have claimed—is virtually nil.