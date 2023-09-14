CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Go F*cking Ahead’: Kevin McCarthy Loses It in Bitter GOP Meeting

    Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) dared his far-right colleagues in the House to try and oust him as speaker in an expletive-laden retort given during a closed-door GOP conference meeting Thursday. “You guys think I’m scared of a motion to vacate. Go fucking ahead and do it. I’m not scared,” McCarthy said to lawmakers, people in the meeting told The Washington Post. McCarthy has sought to walk a fine line as House speaker, working to appease various factions of his conference and often bowing to far-right colleagues who hold the votes to possibly oust him as speaker should their demands not be met. McCarthy was reportedly particularly frustrated with hard-liners blocking a defense appropriations bill. “I showed frustration in here because I am frustrated,” McCarthy said to reporters following his outburst in the meeting. “Frustrated with some people in the conference.”

