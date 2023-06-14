Kevin Spacey Says People Are ‘Ready to Hire’ Him if He Wins Assault Case
DELUSIONAL
Since fending off a wave of sexual assault allegations, Kevin Spacey hasn’t shied away from acting—and he’s confident that big-name projects will want him back if he clears his name. “It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled,” Spacey said in an interview with Zeitmagazin. “But I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.” A jury previously sided with Spacey in a U.S. sexual assault lawsuit, and other charges in the country have been dropped. But the actor still faces an upcoming trial in London for four counts of alleged sexual assault. In the interview, Spacey blamed the media for turning him “into a monster,” adding that he has seen “nothing but affection” from people on the street.