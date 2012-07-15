Key North Korean Leader Out

CHEAT SHEET
A top North Korean military official has been relieved from his various posts because he has fallen ill, the state-run media service reported Sunday. Ri Yong Ho, who served as both the vice marshal of the Korean People's Army and the General Staff chief of the military, was also a key aid to Kim Jong-un, the communist country's young leader who took over after his father's death in December. Because of the regime's "military first" policy, Ri wielded a great deal of power within North Korea. It wasn't immediately clear who will replace him.