Keystone Kash Drops Major Bombshell as FBI Humiliations Mount

Kash Patel and his country-singer girlfriend have taken their romance to the next level while the FBI director’s agency continues to wither under his leadership.

Alexis Wilkins, 27, announced on social media Sunday that the two “went and got the law involved,” sharing a photo showing off her engagement ring and her fiancé, who is 19 years older than his bride-to-be.

The jet-setting couple, who started dating in 2023, have come under intense scrutiny throughout the second Trump administration, as Patel has reportedly used his perks as FBI director to use private, government-owned jets to visit his girlfriend.

The couple announced their big move on Sunday. Alexis Wilkins/X

Wilkins has also filed several defamation lawsuits against conservative influencers who have alleged that she was an undercover Israeli “honey pot,” none of which have been successful.

This is a developing story and will be updated.