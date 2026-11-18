RUNNING SCARED Keystone Kash Ripped for Skipping Testimony Amid Cyber Chaos The FBI director chickened out of appearing for a crucial hearing on worldwide threats. Alex Wong/Getty Images

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The top homeland security Republican in the House blasted FBI Director Kash Patel in a brutal takedown for his refusal to appear before Congress to address the biggest threats Americans face.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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