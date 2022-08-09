Read it at Albuquerque Journal
A Republican running for a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives has canceled all public appearances after a string of shootings targeting Muslims in Albuquerque. Khalid Emshadi, 44, has taken the precautionary measure in the wake of four Muslim men being killed in the city since November, including three fatal shootings over the course of just 11 days this summer. “I’m a target right now, I feel, because I’m running for office,” Emshadi said. He now says he constantly checks his surroundings and carries a handgun when he leaves his home. “I have to protect myself, my kids, my community,” he added. Local law enforcement are hunting a Volkswagen with tinted windows that is believed to be connected to the incidents.