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Killer Eye-Bleeding Virus Outbreak Hits Grim Milestone

It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history.

Kenya Red Cross personnel in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) simulate the evacuation of remains of an Ebola victim in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 22, 2026. Kenyan authorities detected a ninth case of Ebola in the country, the health ministry said Tuesday, with a first case reported on October 6 -- a businessman in his forties who had lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where there has been a major outbreak since May. Since the first, eight additional cases have emerged, mostly people with a close connection to the first victim, who died in the capital Nairobi on October 5. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP via Getty Images)

TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases. The epidemic has spread across five countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and France, with response teams battling armed conflict, poor infrastructure and hostility from communities suspicious of health workers. Around 80 percent of cases are emerging outside monitored contacts, suggesting transmission chains remain undetected. At least 2,600 patients have recovered, but nearly half of patients infected with the virus have died. It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history. The virus spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. It causes fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. African health ministers are due to meet virtually Wednesday to coordinate efforts to halt the outbreak. “Ebola is crossing borders. Our response must move faster, with stronger coordination, greater solidarity and decisive political leadership,” Dr. Jean Kaseya, head of Africa CDC, said.

Read it at AP

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