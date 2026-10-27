DEADLY SPREAD Killer Eye-Bleeding Virus Outbreak Hits Grim Milestone It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history. TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images # 1

A fast-spreading Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases. The epidemic has spread across five countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and France, with response teams battling armed conflict, poor infrastructure and hostility from communities suspicious of health workers. Around 80 percent of cases are emerging outside monitored contacts, suggesting transmission chains remain undetected. At least 2,600 patients have recovered, but nearly half of patients infected with the virus have died. It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history. The virus spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials. It causes fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. African health ministers are due to meet virtually Wednesday to coordinate efforts to halt the outbreak. “Ebola is crossing borders. Our response must move faster, with stronger coordination, greater solidarity and decisive political leadership,” Dr. Jean Kaseya, head of Africa CDC, said.

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