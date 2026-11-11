HATE IN WRITING Killer ICE Agent’s Horrific Racist Emails Exposed by His Own Sister David Brouillette fatally shot a Colombian migrant during an attempted traffic stop. The Portland Press Herald

An ICE agent who fatally shot a Colombian migrant in Maine had previously spewed racist abuse about his sister’s Colombian partner in a series of vile emails.

David Brouillette, 38, called his sister Elizabeth Emen’s longtime partner—a Colombian-born graduate student who was living legally in the U.S. and with whom she shared two children—a “non citizen” who should return to his “third world” country in a 2021 exchange obtained by The New York Times.

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He also attacked his “bloodline” and accused him of failing to embody American values.

“He can takes his non citizen a-- back to his country and enjoy his third world luxuries,” Brouillette wrote in one email, riddled with typos.

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In another, he attacked the man’s “bloodline,” claiming it knew nothing about what it took to “earn and then CHERISH the freedom America offers.”

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“He does not emulate what it means to be an American” but “rather he emulates what it’s like to be entitled and think he has a seat” at a table “that has no room for his (or your ignorance),” he wrote.

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He added that the man’s “bloodline knows nothing about what it takes to earn and then CHERISH the freedom America offers.”

Emen, who shared the emails with The Times, said her brother’s attacks had nothing to do with her partner’s immigration status, but rather his ethnicity.

“David had no basis for saying that my partner was undocumented,” she told The New York Times. “It was about how he saw him based on his race.”

Emen said the exchange began after she invited relatives to celebrate her son’s birthday.

Brouillette responded by condemning her relationship and accusing her partner of harboring “anti-American ideologies.”

David Brouillette fatally shot a Colombian migrant. @ScopeReport_/X

He then turned his fury on his sister, telling her she had effectively lost him as a brother.

“Your choices have cost you a brother. I am so so so ashamed of you,” he wrote. “You’re dead to me Liz. Enjoy it. Dead to me. DEAD.”

Four years later, Brouillette fatally shot 25-year-old Colombian migrant Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during an attempted traffic stop in Biddeford, Maine.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero was shot dead. Facebook

Guerrero was struck four times in the face and neck, the New York Times reported. He was killed in front of his wife and 3-year-old daughter, who stood crying in the street dressed in Bluey pajamas.

His wife was on her knees next to their daughter, screaming out in what one onlooker described as an agonizing howl.

“I heard agony,” resident Mary Hayes told The New York Times. “I heard a howl that came from your soul, that your whole life had just changed and it was never going to be the same.”

Bullet holes seen in the car Guerrero was driving. CJ Gunther/REUTERS

Guerrero was driving to work when ICE agents rammed his car while attempting to execute a warrant for a final order of removal.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed “the vehicle attempted to flee” and that Brouillette opened fire because he feared for public safety.

But evidence substantiating the department’s account has yet to emerge.

DHS initially claimed Guerrero had entered the country illegally, a statement it subsequently retracted, according to the office of Senator Angus King of Maine.

Blood is seen on the pavement at the scene of the shooting. Ryan Murphy/Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

The Guerrero family’s lawyer said he was authorized to work in the U.S. and was not the subject of ICE’s investigation.

The shooting provoked widespread outrage in Biddeford, with elected officials from both parties criticizing ICE.

Republican Senator Susan Collins called on the agency to halt all non-urgent vehicle stops.

The shooting is now being investigated, and Brouillette’s emails could prove to be an important part of the investigation.

Michael Gennaco, a former federal prosecutor in California, told The New York Times that the emails could help support an argument that an officer used excessive force.

“Federal statute doesn’t require a prosecutor to prove racial animus, but such bias could support the idea that the officer used excessive force,” Gennaco said.

The Daily Beast has contacted DHS for comment.

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