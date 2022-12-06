CHEAT SHEET
Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against ‘Telepathic’ Stalker
Kim Kardashian has obtained a restraining order against a man who she said showed up to her house armed, telling her he could communicate “telepathically” with her. Kardashian told the court he’d come to her house three times and was worried he’d become violent. The man, Andre Persaud, had allegedly posted about Kardashian on his social media accounts, where he claimed Kardashian had been communicating with him telepathically. The five-year order was granted Monday against Persaud, preventing him from coming within 100 yards of Kardashian and banning him from owning or possessing a gun. He must also surrender any firearms he already owns to law enforcement.