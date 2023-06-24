CHEAT SHEET
Kim Kardashian Under Fire for Brazenly Crossing Picket Line Again
Kim Kardashian has sparked outrage after tweeting from the set of American Horror Story Season 12 on Friday. Because Kardashian is on set, this means she’s crossing the Writers’ Guild of America strike’s picket line. “I’m on the set of AHS and we have some time in between shots,” the celeb tweeted. “What are you up to????” Members of the WGA were quick to blast her on Twitter. “Sitting at home since no work due to strike,” Transformers actor Kirk Kelly replied. “Why is AHS still filming. Show solidarity with our brother and sister in the WGA.” More involved with the strike chimed in to blast Kardashian and those involved with American Horror Story Season 12, which is currently filming in New York City.