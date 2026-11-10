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CHRISTMAS DISPIRIT

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Offers Refunds After Advent Calendar Backlash

One TikTok user called out the billionaire’s “apology tour.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

By Cameron Adams

Billionaire Kim Kardashian has been forced to issue refunds after backlash over a $148 advent calendar. The product, offered by her company Skims, contained a random selection of items, including hair ties, key rings, bobby pins and even bra straps, which had been compared to objects found at the bottom of a purse or down the back of a sofa. “I’m hoping this is a prank and the last one is a $150 gift card for all my money back,” influencer Kayla Ryan said as she unboxed the calendar. After the online discourse, a Skims spokesperson told Today that Kardashian’s company is “aware of the feedback” on the expensive calendar and is now offering refunds. The company added that “for some, the calendar didn’t meet expectations.” Every person who purchased the $148 calendar has been offered a full refund or a Skims credit. TikToker Sean Anthony posted online that his refund or credit offer arrived before the advent calendar he ordered from Skims did. He shared a copy of the email from Skims, adding, “What’s going on? Is it really that bad that they had to do an apology tour?”

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