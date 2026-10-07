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BOMBSHELL

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Demand for Cash Off the Books Exposed

The U.S. ambassador to Greece has been busted begging for $100,000, a new report claims.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By William Vaillancourt

Kimberly Guilfoyle asked a MAGA donor to pay a $100,000 American Express bill without leaving a paper trail, a bombshell new report alleges.

Guilfoyle, 57, now the U.S. ambassador to Greece, begged for a cash infusion from Eric Deters, a 63-year-old former congressional candidate from Kentucky, he tells the Wall Street Journal, which also reviewed alleged Signal texts between the two.

Eric Deters and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Deters released a dossier of photos with Guilfoyle during the time in which he was paying her.

Eric Deters

“It won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” the Trump-appointed Guilfoyle texted Deters, according to the Journal. “Please.”

In another message shared with the Journal, she allegedly wrote: “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today. You could just send it here.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle message

This is the message Guilfoyle sent to Deters asking for the money saying "It won't show up anywhere of you wire money to American Express..."

Eric Deters

The Journal reports that the latter text, complete with a prayer hands emoji and a PDF with bill payment instructions from American Express, was sent on July 3, 2025, less than a week before her July 9 confirmation hearing.

The texts came as Deters was seeking Guilfoyle’s help in “getting the attention of the new Trump administration on some personal tax and legal issues,” according to WSJ.

Eric Deters and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Among the pictures of Deters and Guilfoyle are images from the Kentucky Derby.

Eric Deters

Deters ultimately did not make the payment. He says he told Guilfoyle, then still freshly split with Donald Trump Jr., that doing so would end his marriage. However, the Journal reports that in one message, Deters wrote that he has paid Guilfoyle $300,000 over the years and had “not received one favor.”

He allegedly added, “I am not naive or a sucker. I need results.”

Guilfoyle responded that Deters needed to stop creating a paper trail.

Eric Deters and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Deters and Guilfoyle posed for photographs together repeatedly.

Eric Deters

“Stop papering all these things,” she wrote, according to WSJ. “It’s really dangerous... Just call me on Signal.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Eric Deters and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Deters appeared in a series of photographs with Guilfoyle when they met.

Eric Deters

Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, told WSJ that he disputes the messages’ authenticity, but declined to provide specifics to the paper. He said Guilfoyle “was owed a balance for traveling to and supporting these patriotic events.” Deters denies he owed Guilfoyle anything.

A U.S. Embassy official told the Journal: “Guilfoyle’s career in and out of public service is guided by deep and abiding values. The bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations Committee fully vetted her, and the U.S. Senate confirmed her. The Ambassador remains committed to representing the American people with dedication and integrity.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos
CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Champagne Diva Demands Exposed

William Vaillancourt

However, in texts reviewed by WSJ, she appeared aware of the seriousness of her dealings with Deters.

“It’s unbelievable when we have a private arrangement with you that you would now CC a producer talking about money,” she allegedly texted him, upset that Deters told a producer on her podcast about their deal. “Do not say we have any arrangement.”

She continued, “What a nightmare you’ll literally cost me my ambassadorship stop writing.”

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William Vaillancourt
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