GREEK TRAGEDY Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Desperate Calls After Leak Exposed Plagued by pay-for-access leaks and an unceremonious live TV firing, the ousted diplomat dialed up her allies. Pacific Press/Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle desperately called around to allies for help after a bombshell report revealed her begging a donor for cash, according to Trumpworld insiders.

Guilfoyle was fired last week as U.S. ambassador to Greece after a former Kentucky congressional candidate, Eric Deters, leaked messages alleging she asked him to settle her $100,000 American Express tab in exchange for access to Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Though she insisted the messages were doctored, Deters refused to back down, sparking subsequent revelations of pay-for-play schemes that prompted White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia to formally announce her termination during a televised briefing.

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Guilfoyle reportedly wanted Hegseth to speak to Trump on her behalf. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images

Refusing to accept her fate, the 57-year-old reportedly called U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Rupert Murdoch, the chairman emeritus of News Corp, which owns Fox News.

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The Daily Mail reports that she pleaded with Hegseth and Barrack to intercede directly with the president on her behalf, while urging Murdoch to spike damning coverage published by the Wall Street Journal, which News Corp owns.

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The 95-year-old media tycoon refused to yield to her demands, while Barrack—a longtime presidential confidant—offered verbal backing that failed to turn the tide.

Trump, the Mail reports, refused to take her calls.

She also reportedly wanted the help of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Left without backing from the top, she then pleaded with prominent conservative social media influencers to post statements supporting her across platforms like X and Instagram.

The gambit backfired, as former allies quietly scrubbed their feeds of any photos with her. Inside the residence, embassy personnel have reportedly stopped following her directives, leaving her isolated and shouting at staff members as she awaits her end-of-month eviction deadline.

“The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore,” a source in Greece told the Daily Mail. “She is all alone in that house, screaming at her old staff that they are leakers, and waiting to get kicked out. It’s an insane situation.”

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It comes after a MAGA-world source revealed to the Daily Beast’s sister outlet, PunchUp, just how badly Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took the very public blow.

“Kimberly was spiraling, calling people and suggesting, ‘Maybe I don’t resign,’” the official claimed. “I don’t think she was serious, but she was in her feelings last night. She was processing what had happened—but not very well.”

A second official added, “We shouldn’t have had to fire Kimberly on live TV—she should have handed in her resignation before that.”

She has also faced allegations involving luxury travel, improper gifts, and her treatment of embassy staff, which sparked a probe by the State Department’s inspector general. Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing through her lawyer, Jesse Binnall, and maintained that her financial dealings were legitimate.

Guilfoyle, the Defense Department, Fox News, and News Corp have been contacted for comment.

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