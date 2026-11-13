‘Kindergarten Cop’ Child Star Dies at 43

Former child star Christian Cousins, best known for his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing, has died at 43, TMZ reported. His half-brother, Jonas Roeser, announced the news in an Instagram tribute on October 22. TMZ reported that Cousins died on October 20. “Christian had been very sick with liver disease,” Roeser wrote. “It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying.” Cousins and his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, shared the role of Dominic opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop. They also appeared in Knots Landing. Roeser said he grew up watching his brothers on television before getting to know them in college. “But those roles are only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian,” he wrote. “He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams.” He added: “You are my brother and you will be missed.”
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