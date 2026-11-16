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‘Kindergarten Cop’ Villain Shares Heartbreaking Message After Death of Movie Son

Christian Cousins died in October.

Jonas Roeser

Facebook/ Jonas Roeser

By Leigh Kimmins

Kindergarten Cop villain Richard Tyson has broken his silence after the death of his former co-star Christian Cousins. Cousins, 43, died in October after a battle with liver disease. “I was saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Cousins, who, alongside his twin brother Joseph, starred with me in ‘Kindergarten Cop,’” Tyson wrote in a Facebook tribute Sunday. “It’s hard to believe that more than 35 years have passed since we made that film together.” Tyson played Cullen Crisp Sr., the on-screen father of Cousins’ character in the 1990 action comedy. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his brother Joseph, his family, friends & all those who knew and loved him,” Tyson wrote. Cousins and his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, shared the role of Dominic opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie. They also appeared in Knots Landing. “He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams,” his half-brother, Jonas Roeser, said in an Instagram tribute on October 22. “You are my brother and you will be missed,” he added.

Richard Tyson American actor Richard Tyson poses for a portrait on August 28, 1991 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images)

Richard Tyson in 1991.

William Nation/Getty Images

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Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

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