King Charles’ Childhood Drawings of ‘Mummy’ and ‘Papa’ Up for Auction
EARLY MEMORIES
Drawings King Charles III sketched up of his parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh when he was only five or six years old will go under the hammer on June 16 and possibly rake in nearly £10,000, or about $12,600, Mirror reported. Scribbled on paper between 1953 and 1955, the crayon and pencil portraits of the royals depict the two in lavish attire when they were in their 20’s and 30’s. One picture, labeled “Mummy,” depicts the queen sporting a yellow striped dress and a purple tiara. Another sketch of “Papa” shows the prince in a black suit and bowtie, and other drawings include a racing boat, delivery van, and various animals. Ten of King Charles’ childhood drawings form part of a royal memorabilia collection, which also includes letters and family photos. The complete set of the sketchings could reach up to £30,000, or $37,800, at auction, according to Daily Mail.