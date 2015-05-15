King of Blues B.B. King Dies at 89

CHEAT SHEET
Blues legend B.B. King, the singer, songwriter and guitarist who helped to define the genre, died Thursday in Las Vegas, his attorney said. He was 89. King revealed this month that he had entered hospice after suffering poor health for some time. The iconic musician has sold millions of records worldwide and was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame. He also was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy.