END OF AN ERA? King Trump’s Reign Is Finally Over—For Now: Wolff Enjoy it while it lasts. Opinion Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

When you finish a book and leave your characters behind, there is a feeling both of wonder and self-congratulation that you’ve reached the final page and, equally, a great existential sense about what comes next. Donald Trump has been my character for ten years. His political survival has been greater than any in American history. But he is smashed now, isn’t he? A nation divided by Trump appears as close as you can get to being united against him. And what can he do? He has no more elections, no more comebacks. He can’t rise again. He is a lame duck! Well, the difficulty of telling the Trump story is that it always exists in the present. He, or the circumstances he creates, dictates the context. The 2026 election arguably restores a certain civic faith in politics. It’s a new world, perhaps best represented by Texas Senator-elect James Talarico. To that, we can imagine Trump saying, “Are they stupid?” Modern politics goes hand in hand with anti-politics. Process begs disruption. Trump is always waiting in the wings as the daffy, extreme, f--k-it-all alternative—with nobody so far able to outdo that.

Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack for exclusive commentary on power, politics, scandal, and Trump.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register