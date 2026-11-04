BLAME GAME Knives Out for Trump’s Ice Maiden After Midterms Humiliation MAGA faithful say they want the president’s chief of staff “on the unemployment line by tomorrow.” Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is facing calls to resign after Republicans suffered a midterms wipeout, including losses in ruby-red Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina, and more.

Calls for Wiles to resign are growing louder by the minute—while Trump, 80, claims he is “eager” to make deals with Democrats because he does not want to spend the next two years “vetoing everything.”

“Susie Wiles should be fired tomorrow!” white nationalist podcast host Nick Fuentes fumed late Tuesday night. “You’re going to have a 260-seat Democrat majority in the House, a 55-seat Democrat majority, and these deputies for the White House were in Bosnia while this bloodbath was going on, making money from foreign governments.”

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“[Wiles] should be fired immediately,” he continued. “Vance and Rubio should never get close to the nomination in 2028. That’s the point. That’s why we’re doing this. These people should be investigated. They should go to jail. They should lose their jobs. They should have no political future.”

Susie Wiles should lose her job after the president's party lost both chambers of Congress in the midterms, some argue. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

MAGA supporters on X agree that Wiles’ days in the White House should be numbered. Some pointed to just how wrong she was in December 2025, when she told Vanity Fair confidently, “We’re going to win the midterms.”

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“Susie Wiles should be on the unemployment line by tomorrow,” one person wrote.

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“Susie Wiles needs to be fired immediately, and anyone in her posse needs to be kicked out of the White House tomorrow morning,” another argued. “MAGA has been infiltrated and destroyed by neocons.”

President Donald Trump, flanked by the Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, speaks during a lunch with the Kennedy Center board members in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Wiles, 69, led Ron DeSantis’ 2018 Florida gubernatorial campaign and Rick Scott’s 2010 bid for the same office.

“Hopefully this is farewell to Susie Wiles,” a third person said, while another suggested cryptically that Trump should fire her but won’t.

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daily Beast Chief Global Affairs Columnist David Rothkopf said last week that Wiles could be weighing her next career move following Tuesday’s blue wave.

“Even typically in most administrations, sort of halfway through, you get some turnover,” Rothkopf said on The Daily Beast Podcast. But if you’re Kash Patel, or you’re Pete Hegseth, or you’re RFK Jr., or you’re Susie Wiles, or you’re some of these other characters who are out there, you’re probably thinking, ‘How much longer do I have? What’s my next job?’”

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