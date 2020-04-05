Kobe Bryant Posthumously Elected Into Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant has been elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame two months after he was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. Bryant headlined a star-studded class of inductees including Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Tamika Catchings, some of the NBA and WNBA’s leading players over the past three decades.
“It's an incredible honor and accomplishment, and we're extremely proud of him. Obviously we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his career,” Vanessa Bryant, his wife, told ESPN.