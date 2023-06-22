Kodak Black Faces Arrest for Missing a Drug Test
TOO MANY YEARS
South Florida rapper Kodak Black has another warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly missed a drug test earlier this month that was conditional to his bail. The 26-year-old was arrested in 2022 for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. He was released on a $75,000 bond and the condition of regular drug tests—one of which he missed on June 9, according to a warrant issued last week by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Kodak missed another drug test in February, and was ordered to rehab for 30 days after he tested positive for fentanyl a few days later. Back in 2021, the rapper had his three-year prison sentence for falsifying documents commuted by then-President Donald Trump.