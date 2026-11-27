CRASHING OUT News Anchor Breaks Down in Tears on Live TV Kim Ah-hyun got emotional while breaking down this week’s stock market news. Seoul Economic TV # 3

A South Korean TV anchor teared up live on air while analyzing stock market losses on Wednesday. According to the Daily Mail, Kim Ah-hyun, who hosts Kim Ah-hyun’s Golden Stock on Seoul Economic TV, broke down while discussing steep stock market losses. Kim warned viewers that the NASDAQ could fall even further, saying, “You have to stay strong and push through.” The anchor apologized for the “broadcast incident” the next day. “My emotions got the better of me, and I ended up crying on air,” she said. “With [the Korea Composite Stock Price Index] plunging nearly 50 percent from its peak, I’ve heard so many heartbreaking stories. My heart really ached—those emotions kept building up and burst out on air.” The Korea Composite Stock Price Index tumbled 6.16 percent on Wednesday, but rebounded on Friday.

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