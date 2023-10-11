CHEAT SHEET
Kremlin Tells Lawmakers to Blame U.S. for Israel Bloodshed: Report
OF COURSE
Russian lawmakers have been advised to follow Vladimir Putin’s example and blame the U.S. for the bloodshed in Israel, according to a new report. Citing sources in both houses of parliament, the independent outlet Verstka reports that lawmakers were told to exercise restraint when commenting on the conflict but to accuse Washington of fueling such wars in the Middle East. Putin, a day earlier, broke his silence on the unrest by calling it “a clear example of the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East.” The Kremlin believes the violence in Israel and Gaza will ultimately work in Moscow’s favor by distracting the West from Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.