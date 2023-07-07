CHEAT SHEET
    Kansas AG Sues Governor for Letting Trans People Change Driver’s Licenses

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sues Gov. Laura Kelly over anti-trans drivers license law

    Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    After Kansas’ Democratic governor refused to ban transgender people from changing their gender on government documents under a new law, the Republican attorney general filed a lawsuit. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed the lawsuit against Gov. Laura Kelly after Kelly, a supporter of LGBTQ rights, indicated she wouldn’t require agencies under her authority to ban changes to transgender peoples’ birth certificates or driver’s licenses, the Associated Press reported. Kobach claims a new Kansas law that took effect Saturday—which defines a person’s sex as male or female as determined by “biological reproductive system” at birth—renders such changes illegal. The ban makes Kansas an outlier, even among other conservative states hostile to trans rights. Kelly’s office has argued that allowing the changes to continue doesn’t break the new law, according to the AP.

