Kansas AG Sues Governor for Letting Trans People Change Driver’s Licenses
TAKING IT TO COURT
After Kansas’ Democratic governor refused to ban transgender people from changing their gender on government documents under a new law, the Republican attorney general filed a lawsuit. Attorney General Kris Kobach filed the lawsuit against Gov. Laura Kelly after Kelly, a supporter of LGBTQ rights, indicated she wouldn’t require agencies under her authority to ban changes to transgender peoples’ birth certificates or driver’s licenses, the Associated Press reported. Kobach claims a new Kansas law that took effect Saturday—which defines a person’s sex as male or female as determined by “biological reproductive system” at birth—renders such changes illegal. The ban makes Kansas an outlier, even among other conservative states hostile to trans rights. Kelly’s office has argued that allowing the changes to continue doesn’t break the new law, according to the AP.