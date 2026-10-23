'BOO-HOO' ‘Frozen’ Star Blasted for Complaints Over ‘Brutal’ Home Life “Now try doing this without millions of dollars,” one critic wrote. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Kristen Bell faced backlash over comments she made about marriage and motherhood.

The 46-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress reflected on the challenges of nuclear family life in an interview with Bustle, published Oct. 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard. Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me. It’s brutal,” she said, adding, “I cry weekly.”

Bell began dating actor Dax Shepard, 51, in 2007, and the couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2013. They share two daughters: Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

Kristen Bell said she “cries weekly.” Here at the “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 Premiere in October 2025. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Bell, who said her daughters are her first priority, said she wanted to be open about her hardships to help others feel seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My cognitive labor, much like yours, is an absolute burnout,” she told the interviewer.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in Oct. 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Go Campaign

“Oftentimes when you’re in that cyclone of puberty, you could think, ‘My kid is the only one doing this,’” Bell said. “And that is just simply not a fact.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Not everyone reading Bell’s interview, however, found her message relatable.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2026. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When Page Six covered Bell’s quotes in an article, many commenters called out Bell for being a millionaire.

“Boo hoo,” one person wrote. “Now try doing this without millions of dollars, perhaps as a single parent, too.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been together for almost two decades. Pictured here in 2008 at a premiere after-party in Los Angeles. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Another person added, “Bet the housekeepers and chefs help. Probably has nannies too.”

“I wonder how my mom did it back in the day, working 40+ hours a week, cooking dinner EVERY NIGHT for me and my dad, taking care of me, keeping the house in order, being a caregiver for her parents…” one person wrote. “I’m standing on the shoulders of a giant as I bet most of you are too.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have often faced criticism for comments about their marriage and parenting. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Bell and Shepard have faced heavy criticism for their comments about their marriage and family life.

In October 2025, Bell posted an Instagram photo to celebrate over a decade of marriage.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at the TIME100 Gala in April 2025. Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

Her caption read, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after [an] episode of Dateline, once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

Fans called the post “weird” and asked Bell not to make jokes about domestic violence.

Other controversial quotes from the couple include Sephard’s comments that their children are allowed to curse and that they are deliberately raising their daughters to “talk back.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register