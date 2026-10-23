‘Frozen’ Star Blasted for Complaints Over ‘Brutal’ Home Life
“Now try doing this without millions of dollars,” one critic wrote.
Kristen Bell faced backlash over comments she made about marriage and motherhood.
The 46-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress reflected on the challenges of nuclear family life in an interview with Bustle, published Oct. 22.
“It’s hard. Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me. It’s brutal,” she said, adding, “I cry weekly.”
Bell began dating actor Dax Shepard, 51, in 2007, and the couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2013. They share two daughters: Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.
Bell, who said her daughters are her first priority, said she wanted to be open about her hardships to help others feel seen.
“My cognitive labor, much like yours, is an absolute burnout,” she told the interviewer.
“Oftentimes when you’re in that cyclone of puberty, you could think, ‘My kid is the only one doing this,’” Bell said. “And that is just simply not a fact.”
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Not everyone reading Bell’s interview, however, found her message relatable.
When Page Six covered Bell’s quotes in an article, many commenters called out Bell for being a millionaire.
“Boo hoo,” one person wrote. “Now try doing this without millions of dollars, perhaps as a single parent, too.”
Another person added, “Bet the housekeepers and chefs help. Probably has nannies too.”
“I wonder how my mom did it back in the day, working 40+ hours a week, cooking dinner EVERY NIGHT for me and my dad, taking care of me, keeping the house in order, being a caregiver for her parents…” one person wrote. “I’m standing on the shoulders of a giant as I bet most of you are too.”
Bell and Shepard have faced heavy criticism for their comments about their marriage and family life.
In October 2025, Bell posted an Instagram photo to celebrate over a decade of marriage.
Her caption read, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after [an] episode of Dateline, once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”
Fans called the post “weird” and asked Bell not to make jokes about domestic violence.
Other controversial quotes from the couple include Sephard’s comments that their children are allowed to curse and that they are deliberately raising their daughters to “talk back.”
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