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'BOO-HOO'

‘Frozen’ Star Blasted for Complaints Over ‘Brutal’ Home Life

“Now try doing this without millions of dollars,” one critic wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Kristen Bell attends the season 2 premiere of Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Monica Schipper/WireImage

By Roosa Rahkonen

Kristen Bell faced backlash over comments she made about marriage and motherhood.

The 46-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress reflected on the challenges of nuclear family life in an interview with Bustle, published Oct. 22.

“It’s hard. Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me. It’s brutal,” she said, adding, “I cry weekly.”

Bell began dating actor Dax Shepard, 51, in 2007, and the couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2013. They share two daughters: Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Kristen Bell attends Netflix's "Nobody Wants This" S2 Premiere on October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kristen Bell said she “cries weekly.” Here at the “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 Premiere in October 2025.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Bell, who said her daughters are her first priority, said she wanted to be open about her hardships to help others feel seen.

“My cognitive labor, much like yours, is an absolute burnout,” she told the interviewer.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard attending the Go Campaign Gala on Oct. 17, 2025.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in Oct. 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Go Campaign

“Oftentimes when you’re in that cyclone of puberty, you could think, ‘My kid is the only one doing this,’” Bell said. “And that is just simply not a fact.”

Not everyone reading Bell’s interview, however, found her message relatable.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2026.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When Page Six covered Bell’s quotes in an article, many commenters called out Bell for being a millionaire.

“Boo hoo,” one person wrote. “Now try doing this without millions of dollars, perhaps as a single parent, too.”

Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell pose during the party after the premiere of the film "Semi-Pro" in Los Angeles, February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES)

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been together for almost two decades. Pictured here in 2008 at a premiere after-party in Los Angeles.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Another person added, “Bet the housekeepers and chefs help. Probably has nannies too.”

“I wonder how my mom did it back in the day, working 40+ hours a week, cooking dinner EVERY NIGHT for me and my dad, taking care of me, keeping the house in order, being a caregiver for her parents…” one person wrote. “I’m standing on the shoulders of a giant as I bet most of you are too.”

Cast member Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard pose at the premiere of "Frozen" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California November 19, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on November 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have often faced criticism for comments about their marriage and parenting.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Bell and Shepard have faced heavy criticism for their comments about their marriage and family life.

In October 2025, Bell posted an Instagram photo to celebrate over a decade of marriage.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013. Pictured at the TIME100 Gala in April, 2025.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at the TIME100 Gala in April 2025.

Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

Her caption read, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after [an] episode of Dateline, once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’”

In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting an image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks.
🔔🍑‼️

Dax Shepard Posts Nude Picture of Wife Kristen Bell

Leigh Kimmins

Fans called the post “weird” and asked Bell not to make jokes about domestic violence.

Other controversial quotes from the couple include Sephard’s comments that their children are allowed to curse and that they are deliberately raising their daughters to “talk back.”

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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