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THE BAD PLACE

A-Lister’s Husband Raises Eyebrows With Bizarre Marriage Confession

The comments have shocked fellow celebrities and fans.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard attend Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios Celebrate Awards Season 2026 at Bar Marmont on January 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

By Roosa Rahkonen

Kristen Bell’s husband has come under fire for the eyebrow-raising tactic he uses to “flirt” with his wife.

Bell, 46, was a guest on the Oct. 26 episode of her husband’s podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. Other guests included her Nobody Wants This season 3 co-stars Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons.

In the episode, the Emmy-nominated actress said her husband of 13 years flirts with her “a lot” by giving attention to other people.

“We’ll be at dinner and like he’ll say to the waiter or waitress, he’ll go, ‘Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes. Great, great job,’” she said.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2026.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“He doesn’t have to look up and wink at me, but I know that he’s just being the best boy,” Bell said.

Many faces in the studio looked confused, and Brody and Shepard’s co-host, Monica Padman, asked how that counted as flirting with Bell.

“That’s flirting with me, because he just made someone else feel good,” Bell said.

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in “Nobody Wants This.”

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in “Nobody Wants This.”

Courtesy of Netflix

“Let’s say it is a girl,” she continued. “He’s going to have zero interaction with this girl for the rest of his life. The chances of him ever having another conversation with her are so microscopic. But to me, to know that my partner actively smiles at people and gives them compliments…”

Others in the studio remained silent, besides Padman, who said Bell has “such an angel soul.”

Shepard and Bell met in 2007 at a mutual friend’s birthday party and married in 2013 at the Beverly Hills courthouse. They share two children, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

Kristen Bell poses with husband Dax Shepard, with whom she recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary by posting a controversial post, quoting Shepard once telling her, "I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would."

Kristen Bell said her husband, Dax Shepard, flirts with her by complimenting other people.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Online, people expressed their opinions of the unconventional marriage confession.

One person wrote on Threads, “Nah because [what the f---]. Someone get her out. I’ve heard enough.”

Commenters expressed their dislike for Shepard’s flirting technique.

Commenters expressed their dislike for Shepard’s flirting technique.

Threads

The post got over 22,700 likes. Commenters said Bell was “in The Bad Place,” referencing her hit sitcom The Good Place, in which The Bad Place is the show’s version of hell.

“Convincing your wife that you flirting with the waitress is somehow actually flirting with you is next-level gaslighting,” one comment with over 22,500 likes read.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard attending the Go Campaign Gala on Oct. 17, 2025.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in Oct. 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Go Campaign

Some commenters pointed out that there are other ways to make people feel good about themselves, like telling them he appreciates them and their work.

“When I was a waitress I would HATE when men did this,” one person wrote. “He’s not making anyone feel good. He’s making someone doing a job for tips feel uncomfortable…”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013. Pictured at the TIME100 Gala in April, 2025.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at the TIME100 Gala in April 2025.

Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

Some less popular comments defended Shepard, saying the 51-year-old’s compliments weren’t sexual and that his celebrity status probably made the people he complimented feel special.

Further in the episode, Shepard said he draws the line at complimenting other people’s lips.

“You’ve never done anything that’s felt even borderline,” Bell said. “Like you’ll point out if someone has great eyebrows or great cheekbones or great… You know what I mean?”

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The couple gave an example of when Shepard first met one of Bell’s friends and complimented her eyebrows.

“That’s why it makes me fluttery inside,” she said. “That’s why it gives me butterflies because everyone saw it. He’s the only one that said it. Maybe she hadn’t had a compliment today.”

Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell pose during the party after the premiere of the film "Semi-Pro" in Los Angeles, February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES)

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been together for almost two decades. Pictured here in 2008 at a premiere after-party in Los Angeles.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

The couple’s marriage has faced criticism over comments Shepard made before: In February, The Cut published “I Love My Husband Who Hates Me” following a viral clip from Shepard’s podcast in which he asked Cher to describe her “dream partner” for his wife because “I know you think she could do better, and I don’t disagree.”

Bell’s comments have also sparked controversy. In 2025, the Veronica Mars star dedicated an anniversary post to Shepard, writing, “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’❤️"

She turned comments off after fans flooded the post with negative responses.

Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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