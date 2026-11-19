The president’s son-in-law seems to have taken a page out of his book.

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Jared Kushner’s investment company bought a stake in a weapons company supplying the wars his father-in-law, President Donald Trump, tasked him with ending, new filings have revealed.

Billionaire Kushner’s private equity company only disclosed the $32 million investment in the maker of “mission-critical” components for weapons systems after the midterm elections—despite having bought the shares more than two years ago, The Atlantic reported.

Affinity Partners acquired 689,411 shares in Connecticut-based Arxis, which produces components for jets, destroyers, and nuclear submarines—the kinds of weapons deployed in overseas conflicts.

Founder and CEO of Affinity Partners Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 8, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

At the same time, Kushner, 45, was tasked by Trump, 80, to negotiate an end to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s war in Gaza alongside Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

In August, Affinity omitted its investment in Arxis, despite having acquired the shares and being required to report them. Only two days after Election Day, on Nov. 5, Affinity amended its form and listed Arxis as an omission from the second-quarter report, according to The Atlantic. There was no explanation.

Arxis lost money for years, but started turning a profit when Trump returned to office in 2025. In its most recent quarterly report, Arxis said a “significant portion” of its revenue came from U.S. government suppliers and contractors.

A representative for Affinity Partners did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

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For years, Kushner has faced accusations that he used his political connections to profit for himself. Kushner rose to billionaire status last year, helped in part by White House connections from Trump’s first term that landed him lucrative deals for Affinity Partners.

Just last month, CNN reported that Affinity Partners was the largest shareholder in Phoenix Financial, a Tel Aviv group that has invested at least $456 million in nine companies that provide weapons and equipment to Israeli forces.

Affinity, owned solely by Donald Trump’s son-in-law, does not directly hold stock in those nine firms, and the network said it found no evidence that Kushner’s diplomatic work for the Trump administration had affected Phoenix’s investment decisions.

Witkoff and Kushner have traveled the world negotiating on behalf of the U.S. Mikhail Metzel/via REUTERS

But the overlap renewed questions about the potential for conflicts of interest in Kushner’s dual role as both a private investor and an unofficial White House representative in one of the world’s most sensitive and long-running conflicts.

Affinity first bought a 4.95 percent stake in Phoenix for $128.5 million in July 2024. It roughly doubled that position less than a week before Trump, 80, returned to office in January 2025.

Affinity sold about a quarter of its Phoenix holdings in July for $340 million, a fivefold return on what it originally paid for those shares, according to CNN. It still owns a 7.4 percent stake in Phoenix, which was worth more than $1 billion at the time of the sale.

Kusher does not have an officially appointed role in the second Trump administration. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

At the time, Kushner slammed the CNN report as “deeply misleading.”

“Misleading stories will not distract me from the work President Trump asked me to do: help end wars, bring people together and pursue peace,” he wrote in an X post. “That work is too important.”