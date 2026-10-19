'SUCH A JOKE' Kylie Jenner Slammed for ‘Disrespectful’ Victoria’s Secret Gig The nepo-baby reality star was mocked for “ruining” the iconic brand’s annual show. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Nepo-baby reality star Kylie Jenner was slammed as “disrespectful” at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Jenner, the daughter of Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner and Olympic legend Caitlyn Jenner and the youngest sister of Kim Kardashian, walked the famous underwear runway on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Los Angeles, California.

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This was the first time the 29-year-old makeup brand founder walked for Victoria’s Secret, and in a surprise twist, she appeared on the runway wearing white angel wings, silk shorts, and a bra made out of diamonds.

This was the first time in six years that a model walked the runway in a diamond-adorned Fantasy Bra.

Kylie Jenner walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

The bra was created in partnership with Jacob & Co. jewelers and included more than 4,400 natural diamonds, plus the centerpiece: a 75.54-carat yellow diamond.

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It was the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever, valued at $50 million, and took over 1,000 hours to make.

Kylie Jenner's fantasy bra was worth $50 million dollars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Fans were shocked that Jenner not only walked the runway, but did so in the Fantasy Bra.

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“This is so disrespectful to REAL models,” One person commented under Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram post. “Just because she has money...”

Thousands of people agreed, slamming the brand’s choice to choose a nepo baby for the part.

Fans were disappointed that Kylie Jenner was chosen to model the Fantasy Bra. Instagram/Victoria's Secret.

Since the Fantasy Bra launched in 1996, wearing it has been considered an “honor” reserved only for the brand’s most experienced Angels, like Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

Victoria’s Secret fans criticized Kylie Jenner for not having “earned her wings.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

That changed in 2014, when supermodels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio modeled two bras; only one model per show has worn the Fantasy Bra.

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk last wore the Fantasy Bra in 2018. It was her eighth runway for the brand.

Longtime Angels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio made history in 2014 when they both wore Fantasy Bras at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in London. Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Commenters called out Jenner for not being a professional model and for not earning the evening’s most important outfit.

One comment with over 10,000 likes read, “Victoria’s Secret is dead. They ruined the show.” Another with as many likes read, “Hated this decision, really.”

Fans were disappointed to see nepo babies on the runway. Instagram/Victoria's Secret.

Critics also commented under Kris Jenner’s Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner (left) is the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Here, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian attend the Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Venice in 2025. Getty Images

“This is what being privileged looks like,” one person said.

Another asked, “What we really want to know is: what does Kendall think?”

Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner, 30, walked the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2015, 2016, and 2018. She is now one of the world’s highest-paid supermodels.

Kendall Jenner modeled for Victoria’s Secret three times. Pictured here on the 2016 runway at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. Charles Platiau/Reuters

“Victoria’s Secret has turned into a total hotbed for nepotism—are you kidding me?” one person commented. “That person isn’t even a model!”

Other nepo babies at the show included sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. Daughters of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid and millionaire Mohamed Hadid, the two have modeled for the brand for years.

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have both walked multiple Victoria's Secret runway shows. Pictured here at the 2026 show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Another The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s daughter to strut down the runway was Amelia Gray.

The 25-year-old is the daughter of actress Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

Nepo baby Amelia Gray walked the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, California, on October 18, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show also includes a segment for the underwear brand’s lifestyle branch, Pink.

This year, the models included actor Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter Iris Law, and late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant.

Fans called the runway show "nepo baby central." Pictured here are Iris Law and Natalia Bryant, who both walked the Pink segment of the show. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jenner also received support. Her boyfriend, Golden Globe-winning actor Timothée Chalamet, 30, sat in the audience with a proud smile.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been romantically linked since April 2023. Pictured here at the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, in January 2026. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Some commenters, too, enjoyed Jenner’s walk.

“Honestly, she was the best angel of the night,” one person wrote.

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