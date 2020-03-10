L.A. Opera: Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Plácido Domingo ‘Credible’
The Los Angeles Opera announced on Tuesday that it determined almost a dozen sexual harassment allegations against Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo to be “credible.” “The level of discomfort reported by the women varied, ranging from some women stating they were not uncomfortable to others who described significant trauma,” according to the Los Angeles Opera, which Domingo co-founded. The company reportedly asked law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to investigate Domingo last August after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. The opera revealed on Tuesday that 10 women made accusations of incidents that took place between 1986 and 2019 and the investigators “deemed the allegations to be credible.” Domingo, who is a renowned opera star in Europe and the United States, has “denied all allegations of unwanted contact and maintained that all his interactions were consensual,” the Los Angeles Opera said. The Associated Press first reported last year that Domingo engaged in “touching, persistent requests for private get-togethers, late-night phone calls and sudden attempts to kiss them on the lips.”