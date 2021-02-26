Hollywood Dog-Walkers Arming Up and Learning Ju-Jitsu After Lady Gaga Frenchie Theft, Says Report
PAW PATROL
The contents of a dog-walker’s pocket are normally pretty standard—some tasty treats, a roll of poop bags, maybe a training clicker. But, after the armed theft of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs on Wednesday night, these aren’t normal times for professional pooch companions in Hollywood—and they’re reportedly arming themselves to the teeth. TMZ spoke to a bunch of dog-walkers in the Hollywood area and they spoke of obtaining pepper spray and concealed-carry gun permits. Some are even planning to take ju-jitsu classes. The owners of Fetch Pet Care in the Hollywood Hill told the outlet they would no longer be doing walks at nighttime, and the Troop Canine group said they’ll invest in body-cams to help keep dogs and walkers safe. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from his injuries in hospital. Gaga has offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her Frenchies.