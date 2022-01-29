Nurse Stole Convenience Store’s Lotto Tickets After Clerk Was Killed, Cops Say
A nurse in South Texas allegedly stole a convenience store’s lottery tickets after the clerk was fatally shot in a robbery. The J&J Dollar Store clerk, Sabrina Renee Dollar, 43, was shot when three armed and masked men burglarized the store and took the nurse’s cash. Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, also 43, then allegedly stole the scratch-offs after she dialed 911 in response to the robbery. Though McGhee called for help and checked the clerk’s wounds, police said, she also cut the power to the building’s security system while she took the tickets. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “Evidence was discovered that showed her removing lottery tickets from the office where the victim was found. Also, McGhee disconnected the power to the building security system for a brief period before law enforcement and other first responders arrived.”