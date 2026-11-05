THANKS FOR NOTHING Lara Trump Says President Deserves Credit for Unpopular Move The Fox News host praised her father-in-law for the Iran war that tanked the GOP’s political fortunes.

Fox News host Lara Trump has praised President Donald Trump for launching the war in Iran that led to the GOP’s crushing midterm defeat.

Discussing the midterm results on Fox & Friends Thursday, the My View host, who’s married to the president’s son, Eric, defended her father-in-law’s disastrous Iran policies.

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“He’s also said, Brian, I would do it again, and I think you have to give President Trump a lot of credit,” she said.

There are growing calls among lawmakers to impeach Pete Hegseth for his conduct in the Iran War. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“He knew that this would be politically disadvantageous for him, that this was a political loser for him, and he did it anyway because he thought it’d be in the best interests of the safety and the security of the American people,” she said.

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“For how many years did we see presidents kick this can down the road? President Trump decided to ensure Iran could never develop a nuclear weapon,” she said.

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Trump’s decision to attack Iran in January has resulted in spiraling domestic fuel prices and rising inflation, leading scores of voters to abandon the GOP in Tuesday’s midterms.

In a CNBC poll after the election, 74 percent of voters said the war had been a major factor in how they cast their ballots, as the Democrats won a majority in both the House and Senate.

Vice President JD Vance, in a post on X on Wednesday, singled out the Iran war and resulting price increases as the key factor behind the Republican defeat. In remarks to reporters later that day, Trump said this was “probably” right.

“If I had to do it again I would do it again. Because long term it’s the only answer,” Trump said. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

But nearly a year after the conflict began, the prospects of an end to the conflict appear remote, and Iran’s capacity to develop a nuke remains intact despite U.S. and Israeli strikes.

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The war has resulted in Iran seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for transporting oil from the Persian Gulf to markets globally. Iran and its militias have also targeted the U.S. and its regional allies, with 23 American troops killed and 865 injured.

The conflict has resulted in a split in Trump’s MAGA base, with former allies including Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoning Trump over the Iran war.

Ahead of the midterms, Lara Trump on a podcast had conceded that the conflict could cost the president both houses of Congress, but said it’d be worth the cost.

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