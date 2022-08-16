Maine Man Narrowly Avoids Large Metal Object Plummeting From Airliner
CRASH LANDING
A man is lucky to be alive after a chunk of a large metal object fell off an airliner and plummeted at high velocity from the sky, crashing into the ground just outside the main entrance of the Maine State Capitol building in Augusta. The Maine Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident to The Daily Beast and said the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, in which the 6- to 7-pound “sleeve like object” landed at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Chief Matthew Clancy of the Maine Department of Public Safety told The Daily Beast that the object almost took out a Capitol Police screener who was walking nearby. The object “landed at a high velocity approximately 6-8 feet from Capitol Police Screener Craig Donahue who was walking outside the entrance,” Clancy said in a statement. Two other individuals were also in the area and witnessed the incident but no one was injured, the statement read. Capitol Police immediately notified the Augusta State Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is attempting to locate the source of the part but officials believe the object is likely from a “large airliner on an international route.” The FAA made awareness notifications to flights that were over the Capitol area at the time. The source remains unknown and under FAA investigation.