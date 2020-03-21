Top Trump Official Estimates Coronavirus Stimulus Package Could Total $2 Trillion
Larry Kudlow said on Saturday that a forthcoming coronavirus economic relief package could come to about $2 trillion dollars, far more than previous predictions. Before a meeting with senate leaders on Capitol Hill on Saturday, the president’s top economic adviser said the proposed legislation could equal 10 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, and confirmed that the price tag would be around $2 trillion dollars. Over the past several days, congressional leaders have attempted to hammer out a major spending package to help Americans as the economy grinds to a halt and businesses are forced to shutter in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The bill could include direct cash payments to families and individuals, as well as bailouts for major industries particularly affected by the coronavirus.