Las Vegas Couple Arrested After Abused Kids Found in Dog Kennel

A Las Vegas couple have been arrested after police responding to a 911 call found two children locked in a dog kennel, one of them so badly abused that doctors said he was on the verge of death. The Las Vegas Review Journal says that police reports indicate the parents, Travis Doss and Amanda Stamper, are a pimp and sex worker—and that Doss allegedly beats five of their six children with skillets, cords, belts, and his fists. A nurse told cops that “this is the worst case of abuse she has seen in 13 years.” Doss allegedly told officers that he wanted them to take away one of the kids in the kennel because he has “washed (his) hands with him.”