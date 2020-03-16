Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Will Shut Doors to Halt Coronavirus Spread
Over a dozen major resorts along the Las Vegas Strip will reportedly shut their doors Tuesday as unprecedented measures to limit the coronavirus outbreak come into force across the nation. The Los Angeles Times reports that 14 Las Vegas hotels and casinos—owned by Wynn-Encore and MGM Resorts International—will shut down indefinitely. “It is now apparent that this is a public-health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression,” said Jim Murren, MGM’s chairman. “This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe, and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus.” Meanwhile, the governors in five states— California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington—shut down bars, restaurants, and wineries in similar efforts to slow the virus’ spread. Mayors of major cities, including New York City, Nashville, Los Angeles, Boston, and New Orleans, have also imposed restrictions on their restaurants and bars.