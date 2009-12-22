Late Night Health Reform Comedy
Heard the one about the public option? Hello? Is this thing on...? Well, check out our favorite moments from last night's Letterman, Leno, Fallon, and Conan O'Brien as they manage to make funny a topic that otherwise isn't exactly generating yuks.
Heard the one about the public option? Hello? Is this thing on...? Well, check out our favorite moments from last night's Letterman, Leno, Fallon, and Conan O'Brien as they manage to make funny a topic that otherwise isn't exactly generating yuks.