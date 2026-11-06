DESPERATE MOVE Lauren Boebert Cries Foul as MAGA Disaster Hits Home Her campaign said it was investigating “unusual voting patterns.” JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

Lauren Boebert’s campaign says it is investigating “unusual voting patterns” as the Colorado congresswoman teeters on the edge of losing her re-election bid.

Boebert is trailing Democrat Eileen Laubacher by 0.9 percentage points with more than 97 percent of the vote counted, according to the Associated Press.

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She jumped ship to Colorado’s more GOP-friendly 4th District in 2024 after winning re-election in her native 3rd District by just 551 votes.

Lauren Boebert switched districts back in 2024. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Scott Gessler, an attorney for Boebert’s campaign, said ballots that came in after election night had narrowed Laubacher’s lead. “We are investigating some very unusual voting patterns and expect this election to head to a recount, one way or another,” he told Mediaite in a statement.

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“A significant number of votes remain outstanding in the race. We are fighting for every vote and will continue to ensure every legal vote is counted. Since election night, ballot returns have been trending in Congresswoman Boebert’s direction, consistently lowering the margin under one percentage point.”

Gessler added: “Every legal vote must be counted accurately, fully, and transparently. We will continue to investigate throughout the process to protect the integrity of this election and ensure Coloradans can have complete confidence in the results.”

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Colorado news anchor Kyle Clark reported that Laubacher’s vote lead is well outside the 921-vote threshold for an automatic recount.

“A campaign can pay for a recount outside that margin,” Clark said.

Trump and Boebert have clashed over several issues. WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Boebert, 39, told Clark on Wednesday that she could move on if she lost her seat. “This doesn’t define me. I’m a mom. I’m a granny, and I’m a believer. We’re going to continue moving faith to faith, glory to glory.”

The tight race follows public clashes with President Donald Trump. Boebert joined a handful of House Republicans who defied White House pressure and pushed to force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Trump’s team tried behind closed doors to persuade them to back down, but the effort failed, Vanity Fair reported in December 2025.

In May, the 80-year-old president also attacked Boebert for supporting Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

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“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” he posted on Truth Social.

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight! Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!”

The Daily Beast has contacted Boebert’s campaign for comment.

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