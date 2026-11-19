THE FAMILY BUSINESS ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actress Dead at 88 Ronny Hallin was the sister of Hollywood legends Garry and Penny Marshall. Beck Starr/Beck Starr/FilmMagic # 2

Ronny Hallin, who produced and appeared in the ABC sitcom Laverne & Shirley, has died. She was 88. Her daughter, Penny Hallin, told Deadline that she “passed away peacefully at home” on October 27. The sister of Garry and Penny Marshall, Hallin made her on-screen debut in 1974 as Verna Turner in Garry’s ABC sitcom adaptation of The Odd Couple. She went on to play roles in many of her brother’s other shows and movies, including Frankie and Johnny, Exit to Eden, and Raising Helen. She also appeared as Maxine in a 1982 episode of Laverne & Shirley, which starred her sister, Penny, in one of the starring roles. Behind the scenes, Hallin worked as a producer and casting coordinator on the show and on Blanksy’s Beauties, Mork and Mindy, Joanie Loves Chachi, Happy Days, Perfect Strangers, and Step by Step. According to Deadline, she is survived by three daughters.

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