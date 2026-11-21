SHOCK DEATH ‘Law & Order’ Cop Dies Suddenly on Way to Acting Gig A representative for E.J. Carroll said he died suddenly, but stopped short of sharing his cause of death. HBO

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E.J. Carroll, an actor known for roles in Boardwalk Empire and Law & Order, has died suddenly at age 66 while en route to a voice-over booking, his representatives tell Deadline. Jon Mason of Mason-Lewis Entertainment confirmed Carroll’s passing, but did not disclose the actor’s cause of death. “E.J. Carroll was a consummate actor known and loved for his intense commitment to the characters he played,” he told Deadline. ”He will be greatly missed by the acting community, which he lived for." Carroll began his nearly three-decade acting career playing a cop in a 1998 episode of NBC’s Law & Order. He later appeared in three other episodes of the series and had roles in two spinoffs, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Carroll also played Sheriff Victor Sickles in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and as “Fat Mooney,” an owner of a New York City sex shop in HBO’s The Deuce.

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