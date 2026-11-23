TRAGIC DETAILS ‘Law & Order’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed Carroll died suddenly last week on his way to a voice-over booking. HBO # 1

The cause of death of E.J. Carroll, known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Law & Order, has been revealed. Caroll’s manager, Jon Mason, told USA Today that the actor died from a pulmonary embolism. Carroll died suddenly at age 66 while on his way to a voice-over booking in New York on Thursday. A pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that blocks blood flow to an artery in the lung, often originating from deep vein thrombosis in the legs, and can be life-threatening. Before his death, Carroll had been recovering from major surgery to repair a hernia. Carroll began his nearly three-decade acting career as a cop in a 1998 episode of NBC’s Law & Order. He went on to appear in three more episodes of the original series and two spinoffs, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He also played Sheriff Victor Sickles on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and Fat Mooney, a New York City sex shop owner, on The Deuce.

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