Lawsuit Accuses Alleged New York City ‘Squatters’ of Rowdy Sex and Screaming Matches
Roomie Trouble
A lawsuit reportedly filed by a former New York City tenant accuses his subtenant and another resident of “rampant drug use, fighting, screaming, and overall nuisance” in addition to “very loud sounds of sexual intercourse.” According to the New York Post, which previously reported on the situation, the two individuals are also accused of neglecting to make their rent payments for over a year. The suit, filed with Manhattan Housing Court, claims the duo’s neighbors have called the police 13 times over various infractions. One of them allegedly said she had been “brought to tears” by the tumult. In statements to the Post, one of the reputed “squatters” denied the accusations and said he had never even lived in the unit. The other also claimed the lawsuit was overblown, but acknowledged that “there were times I had a guest, and there was fighting. It could have been any Grindr hookup.”