CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Lawsuit Accuses Alleged New York City ‘Squatters’ of Rowdy Sex and Screaming Matches

    Roomie Trouble

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

    A lawsuit reportedly filed by a former New York City tenant accuses his subtenant and another resident of “rampant drug use, fighting, screaming, and overall nuisance” in addition to “very loud sounds of sexual intercourse.” According to the New York Post, which previously reported on the situation, the two individuals are also accused of neglecting to make their rent payments for over a year. The suit, filed with Manhattan Housing Court, claims the duo’s neighbors have called the police 13 times over various infractions. One of them allegedly said she had been “brought to tears” by the tumult. In statements to the Post, one of the reputed “squatters” denied the accusations and said he had never even lived in the unit. The other also claimed the lawsuit was overblown, but acknowledged that “there were times I had a guest, and there was fighting. It could have been any Grindr hookup.”

    Read it at NY Post