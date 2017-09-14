Lawsuit Accuses Google of Gender Pay, Promotion Discrimination

Read it at Reuters
Three female former Google employees are accusing the company of discriminating against women in pay and promotions, Reuters reported Thursday. The plaintiffs in the proposed class action lawsuit are a former Google software engineer, a former communications specialist, and a former manager. The lawsuit accuses Google of paying women at its California headquarters less than men for similar work, and assigning female employees jobs with fewer promotion opportunities. The U.S. Department of Labor is also currently investigating the company for sex bias.