STRANGE TIMING Lawyer Says Fox’s $1M Melania Donation Should Set Off ‘Every Alarm Bell’ The legal group wants an investigation into whether Fox’s donation influenced the DOJ. Elizabeth Frantz/Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The American Economic Liberties Project has put a spotlight on Fox Corporation’s million-dollar donation to a Melania Trump-led initiative ahead of the company’s acquisition of a popular video streaming platform.

Lawyers with the nonpartisan legal advocacy organization have called for a congressional investigation into the DOJ’s clearance of Fox’s $22 billion acquisition of Roku, which closed on Friday. The DOJ’s decision to halt its investigation into potential antitrust violations by Fox comes only months after the company donated $1 million to the first lady’s college scholarship initiative for foster youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It should set off every alarm bell that the Fox Corporation is giving any money to the First Lady’s foster care initiative during the Justice Department’s review of its Roku deal,” Lee Hepner, senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, wrote in a statement.

Fox and IndyCar combined to donate $2 million to the First Lady's "Foster the Future" initiative. Tierney L. Cross/Tierney Cross/REUTERS

The White House, Fox News and DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DOJ confirmed in a statement Friday that its investigation was focused on whether Fox might use Roku to harm competition in the streaming space to promote its television properties.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Roku is a streaming and electronics company that consolidates different streaming apps, like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max, into a central channel.

Fox committed to carrying “non-Fox” content on Roku for at least three years, maintained that Roku will remain an “open and neutral” partner and said it would refrain from “degrading the platform,” according to a DOJ statement.

Melania has busied herself with initiatives aimed at foster youth and victims of the Ukraine War since the beginning of Trump's second term. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The statement did not specify what would legally bind Fox to this agreement.

“Given the facts surrounding the investigation, the Division anticipates that the transaction is not likely to result in harm to competition,” the statement read.

Throughout Trump’s second term, the volume of corporate consolidation and multi-billion-dollar merger approvals has increased considerably. A report from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office last month found that 330 companies have announced large mergers totaling more than $2.2 trillion since the beginning of Trump’s second term.

Play Video

Despite a legal challenge from 12 state attorneys general across the country—which reached a settlement in September—Prominent Trump ally and Paramount CEO David Ellison had his $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. approved by the DOJ’s antitrust division in June.

“This is part of a documented pattern, where big media corporations curry favor with the administration, via donations and promises of favorable coverage, and then deals get done,” Hepner added in his statement.

Trump has not commented publicly about the merger. Tierney L. Cross/Tierney Cross/REUTERS

Hepner implored new members of Congress to place increased checks on multibillion merger dollar deals in the interest of fair market competition in big industries.

“The next Congress has a responsibility to take these sorts of transactions seriously and root out the blatant corruption that has allowed America to turn into an oligarchy, where power keeps getting consolidated at a remarkable rate,” Hepner said.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register