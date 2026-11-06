THE GREAT ESCAPE Leak Reveals Secret White House Chaos After Trump’s Catastrophe The “glitz and glam” has worn off for Republicans working in D.C. after the president oversaw Tuesday’s catastrophic election results. Nathan Howard/Reuters

White House staff are dreading the next two years of Donald Trump’s presidency after the disastrous midterm results and are already considering jumping ship.

Current and former officials have revealed to MS NOW the dire mood inside the White House after the GOP suffered a devastating electoral wipeout on Tuesday, as Democrats rode a blue tsunami to win control of the House and Senate.

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With Trump facing a lame-duck period for the rest of his time in office, several people working closely with the president are now questioning whether they should even bother staying in their roles as the “glitz and glam” of working in the White House has quickly worn off.

“There is no holding back on the desire to leave now,” a former Trump official told MS NOW. “Some are making calls to try and jump ship.” Other staff members are also being advised to seek legal counsel as a “precaution.”

Donald Trump spent the day after elections self-soothing at the site of his planned ballroom. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Another former Trump administration official familiar with the situation summed up the environment around Trump in one word: “pain.”

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“Everybody’s gonna start infighting,” they added.

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Others have voiced frustration that Trump doesn’t seem to care that the intense voter backlash against his second term has potentially doomed the GOP for years to come.

Instead, the president has simply shifted his focus back to his various renovation projects.

On the eve of Tuesday’s election, Trump held a press conference to rant and provide unnecessary updates about the botched renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Donald Trump made no appeal to voters on the eve of the crushing midterm elections. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The day after the midterm massacre, he spoke to reporters at the site of his $600 million White House ballroom project without once mentioning the catastrophic election results.

On Thursday, CBS News reported that Trump will use his lame-duck period to prioritize building his presidential library in Miami, Florida.

“The president’s attention is all over the place,” a former White House official who remains close to the administration told MS NOW. “How many people are preparing briefs on what marble to pick for X project?”

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One longtime Trump adviser added that the 80-year-old president is not as upset about the midterms as people might expect, as he can now return to “his happy place” of overseeing renovation and real estate projects. The adviser said Tuesday’s brutal results were just one of many setbacks Trump has suffered over the years.

“His skyscraper just got cut down by 30 percent, and he is gonna find a way to rebuild,” the adviser said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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