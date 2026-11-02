 Skip to main content
NO TO THE YES MAN

Leak Reveals Trump Secretly Doubting Pentagon Pete

Trump has raised questions about Hegseth’s performance among his trusted advisers, a new report reveals.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth delivers his opening statement at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers' Informal Meeting in Cebu on October 28, 2026.

JAM STA ROSA/via REUTERS

By Christopher Buchanan

Several White House insiders have revealed cracks in President Donald Trump’s relationship with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Citing two outside advisers close to Trump, new reporting in The Atlantic reveals the president has begun questioning a group of close allies over Hegseth’s performance as head of the Department of Defense, and is even considering using the 46-year-old as a scapegoat for the flailing war effort in Iran.

The advisers, and other unidentified figures close to Trump, said they believe these conversations are possibly a prelude to Hegseth’s firing, based on Trump’s past behavior when making changes to his Cabinet, according to the report.

“Hegseth is good at telling the president what he wants to hear,” one of the outside advisers told the Atlantic.

US President Donald Trump speaks about foreign fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes and his administration's efforts to prevent them during a round table with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 21, 2026.

There are growing calls among lawmakers to impeach Pete Hegseth for his leadership in the Iran War.

Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He has also been soliciting opinions on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Gen. Dan Caine, according to the sources.

Hegseth and Caine have led the effort to advise Trump throughout the war. Hegseth, in particular, has been the public face of the conflict, consistently reasserting that Iran was pursuing nuclear arms before the war began.

Trump is currently weighing whether he should renew strikes on Iran after the midterms, receiving detailed options for campaigns from Hegseth and Caine that range from days to weeks of additional strikes–as well as an option to cease the conflict entirely, the Atlantic reports, adding that he has not yet given any orders to resume strikes.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks on the day US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers his 2026 "State of the Force" address to US junior officers and enlisted leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, US, September 30, 2026.

According to the Atlantic, Gen. Dan Caine was unaware of what led Hegseth to fire Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia.

Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The two advisers and an official said Trump has fumed in recent weeks and credits the war with his political troubles.

The White House and the Department of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the Atlantic, “President Trump and everyone at the White House have full confidence in both Secretary Hegseth and General Caine, who are fully aligned with the President’s mission.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a press briefing in the Pentagon Press briefing room, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 8, 2026.

In the past, Hegseth has tied his religious faith to the military campaign in Iran.

Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson, added in a separate statement to the Atlantic that “Secretary Hegseth always provides the President and White House senior leaders the full operational picture.”

Parnell added that Hegseth was committed to “promoting the right senior military officers to leadership positions and retiring those who are unwilling to effectively serve the only person in government elected by the whole of the American people: President Donald J. Trump.”

Hegseth, a former Fox News pundit, has described the conflict to Trump in purely positive terms, without accurately briefing the president about the situation on the ground, sources told the Atlantic. Hegseth was one of the main proponents of the early theory that the Iran war would only last four to six weeks.

Play Video

But as the war approaches its ninth month, Trump has been reconsidering the effectiveness of Hegseth’s military leadership. In a gesture of good will, Hegseth has purged nearly two dozen top generals in the military for a range of petty offenses that displease the president; most recently, Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, for his alleged leaks to the press.

Hegseth has previously faced calls for impeachment from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis have each publicly called for his removal since September.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW