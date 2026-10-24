Leaked Intel Memo Reveals Chilling Threat to Americans
The Director of National Intelligence warned that Iran’s “lethal plotting efforts” have reached “advanced stages.”
Intelligence officials are warning that Iran is planning attacks against Americans in the Middle East.
A memo sent from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns that “the lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” according to Axios.
The New York Times reports that the U.S. government has put employees on heightened alert in the Middle East and reduced staffing at embassies and consulates.
One U.S. official also told the Times that Iran may have operatives in the United States.
The warning comes as President Donald Trump hints at plans for another military operation against Iran.
“We may do another little Epic Fury,” he told a rally in Florida on Friday.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the U.S. and Israeli militaries have drawn up plans for renewed strikes after November’s midterm elections.
Officials told the outlet that the U.S. and Israel had stepped up exercises and were practicing strike maneuvers. They said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also flew to Israel this week to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This week, the U.S. also ordered non-essential employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes and has been quietly moving personnel out of other Middle East posts.
This summer, a Politico poll showed that nearly 1 in 5 MAGA voters think the U.S. should end the war.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…