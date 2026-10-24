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Leaked Intel Memo Reveals Chilling Threat to Americans

The Director of National Intelligence warned that Iran’s “lethal plotting efforts” have reached “advanced stages.”

Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Intelligence officials are warning that Iran is planning attacks against Americans in the Middle East.

A memo sent from Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns that “the lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries,” according to Axios.

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The New York Times reports that the U.S. government has put employees on heightened alert in the Middle East and reduced staffing at embassies and consulates.

One U.S. official also told the Times that Iran may have operatives in the United States.

The warning comes as President Donald Trump hints at plans for another military operation against Iran.

Trump has coveted the award, despite starting a war against Iran.

In February, Trump announced that the U.S. had begun strikes on Iran.

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” he told a rally in Florida on Friday.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the U.S. and Israeli militaries have drawn up plans for renewed strikes after November’s midterm elections.

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Officials told the outlet that the U.S. and Israel had stepped up exercises and were practicing strike maneuvers. They said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also flew to Israel this week to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This week, the U.S. also ordered non-essential employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia amid Houthi strikes and has been quietly moving personnel out of other Middle East posts.

This summer, a Politico poll showed that nearly 1 in 5 MAGA voters think the U.S. should end the war.

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Evgenia Anastasakos
Evgenia AnastasakosBreaking News Intern

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